STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Empowering India part of US counter-China plan

Though the US administration has denied that China is not the focus of its Indo-Pacific strategy document, the text indicates otherwise.

Published: 13th February 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

India USA flags

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

NEW DELHI: The Joe Biden administration has released an Indo-Pacific strategy document which focuses on countering China’s growing economic and military might, and empowering India to challenge them.

Though the US administration has denied that China is not the focus of the strategy document, the text indicates otherwise. The document talks about major defence partnership with India and supporting its role as a net security provider in the region.

“We recognise that American interests can only be advanced if we firmly anchor the United States in the Indo-Pacific and strengthen the region itself, alongside our closest allies and partners,” said the strategy document, which comes as President Biden enters his second year in office.

America’s intensified focus on the region is partly to counter China’s “coercion and aggression” in the Indo-Pacific as Beijing “pursues a sphere of influence” there, said the 12-page document.

India’s role in the Quad is being viewed as an important element of the India-US relationship. The strategy document says the US will continue to support India’s rise and regional leadership, working with India bilaterally and through groups.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China India USA Indo-US relations
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp