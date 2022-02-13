Empowering India part of US counter-China plan

Yeshi Seli By

NEW DELHI: The Joe Biden administration has released an Indo-Pacific strategy document which focuses on countering China’s growing economic and military might, and empowering India to challenge them.

Though the US administration has denied that China is not the focus of the strategy document, the text indicates otherwise. The document talks about major defence partnership with India and supporting its role as a net security provider in the region.

“We recognise that American interests can only be advanced if we firmly anchor the United States in the Indo-Pacific and strengthen the region itself, alongside our closest allies and partners,” said the strategy document, which comes as President Biden enters his second year in office.

America’s intensified focus on the region is partly to counter China’s “coercion and aggression” in the Indo-Pacific as Beijing “pursues a sphere of influence” there, said the 12-page document.

India’s role in the Quad is being viewed as an important element of the India-US relationship. The strategy document says the US will continue to support India’s rise and regional leadership, working with India bilaterally and through groups.