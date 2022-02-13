STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In high seas, NCB & Navy seize drugs worth Rs 2,000 crore

The seized haul comprises 529 kg hashish (charas) and 234 kg of the “finest quality” of crystal methamphetamine, besides some quantity of heroin

Published: 13th February 2022 08:50 AM

India Navy Intelligence Unit & NCB officers with the seized drugs (Photo | Express)

AHMEDABAD: Drugs worth Rs 2,000 crore in the international market were seized in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Navy Intelligence Unit and Narcotics Control Bureau, amid high seas, surrounding the Saurashtra-Kutch coast. 

The seized haul comprises 529 kg hashish (charas) and 234 kg of the “finest quality” of crystal methamphetamine, besides some quantity of heroin, said the NCB. “This is the first such operation in the high seas. The input regarding drug trafficking in the high seas was developed by NCB and shared with the Naval Intelligence Unit, leading to a joint operation,” it said.

The catch is stated to have been made along the country’s western coast and the consignment, packed in multiple bags, has been brought to the Porbandar coast in Gujarat. Officials did not immediately say the exact location where the vessels carrying narcotics were intercepted.

Estimated value of the drugs seized is Rs 2,000 crore in the international market, the NCB said. “This seizure has dealt a blow to drug syndicates based out of our neighbouring country and using maritime routes for proliferation of drugs in India and other countries,” it added.

Until now, drugs were smuggled into India from the border of Kashmir and Punjab. However, these two borders have been sealed, so drug mafias have opted for the Gujarat sea route. That’s why a large quantity of drugs has been seized in Gujarat in the last few years. 

In July 2017, 1,500 kg of heroin was seized from a merchant ship off Gujarat. In August 2018, two persons from Jam Salaya were caught with 5 kg of heroin. 

