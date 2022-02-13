STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

INTERVIEW | PM Modi, Amit Shah don’t know history: P Chidambaram

Voters of Goa want a change because they have seen BJP’s misrule for 10 years.

Published: 13th February 2022 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. (Photo | EPS)

PANAJI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is in charge of the party’s affairs in Goa, said that keeping 2017 in mind, the party will stake the claim of government formation within five minutes if they emerge victorious. In an exclusive interview with Sudhir Suryawanshi, he added there are no instructions from the high command about an alliance with TMC. Excerpts:
 
What is the feedback?

Voters of Goa want a change because they have seen BJP’s misrule for 10 years. We are trying to convert the anti-BJP and anti-government feelings into votes. Congress and Goa Forward Party are going to form the government.

National, local and parties from Delhi and Bengal are in the fray. What is the Congress offering to the voters?

Voters of Goa are not taking the promises of AAP and TMC seriously. The reason is, promises made by AAP have not been implemented in Delhi and it’s a similar case with TMC. No one is taking those promises seriously. Our vision document is based on the needs of Goa. 

Defection is a major issue in Goa. How you are going to tackle this?

After the entry of TMC and AAP, nobody is pointing fingers at Congress because the entire list of AAP and TMC candidates are defectors. We have not taken defectors into our party. The 30 Congress candidates are recommended by local blocks. All of them have taken a pledge in three places of worship. We made them sign affidavits that have certain legal effects.
 
PM Modi said that Pandit Nehru delayed the liberation of Goa. What do you say as a Congress leader?

This history is rewritten in the usual BJP way. India was a young, independent country in 1947. We did not have too many friends in the world. Nehru steered the country so deftly within eight years of the Bandung conference. The timing was right in 1961. After we arrived at the world stage, we immediately liberated Goa. Not one country opposed us. Whatever Modi and Shah may say, people know that they do not know history.

What was the reason behind falling out of alliance with TMC?

The truth is, TMC suggested we should work together and form an alliance. In the meanwhile, TMC continued to poach Congress candidates. On December 16, we announced our first list. Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco was poached after that. That’s when we stopped. Besides, I did not get any instruction to hold talks with TMC. 

What about an alliance with NCP and Shiv Sena?

NCP and Shiv Sena did talk to us but they asked for a larger number of seats. We were not in a position to agree with their demand. 

Mining is turning out to be the major issue in Goa?

The Supreme Court banned illegal mining. Legal mining was not banned. But Manohar Parrikar arbitrarily stopped all mining. We have promised within the three to six months after our government comes to power, we will start legal and sustainable mining.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Chidambaram Narendra Modi Amit Shah Goa Goa Polls Goa Elections Goa Polls 2022 Goa Elections 2022 Goa Assembly Polls Goa Assembly Elections
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Vijay
    HE know history so his party and himself become history in indian politics. That history too wiped out soon
    4 hours ago reply

  • Giri
    And Chidambaram does not know even how to spell morality and ethics! A corrupt man family members!
    1 day ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp