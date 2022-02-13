STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Mamata didi cuts nephew Abhishek to size, dissolves top-level posts

Hint of rift in Trinamool as Mamata includes loyalists in new national working committee

Published: 13th February 2022 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

KOLKATA: Recent developments within the Trinamool Congress suggests growing distance between party supremo Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. This has resulted in significant changes in the hierarchy. Posts of all top-level office-bearers have been dissolved and the party formed its first national working committee headed by the West Bengal chief minister on Saturday.

The committee was formed in an emergency meeting convened by Mamata at her Kalighat residence. It comprises 19 members, including Abhishek. It is said that this has been done to  clip Abhishek’s wings. “The role of individual committee members is yet to be decided,’’ said TMC’s secretary-general Partha Chatterjee.

“All national-level posts in the party hierarchy have been dissolved. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is heading the national working committee,” said transport minister Firhad Hakim, who was inducted in the national working committee.

Abhishek was the party’s national general secretary. Sources said Mamata is upset with her nephew, who wanted to field many young faces in the civic polls but the idea was rejected by the party chief. Insiders in the party said Abhishek, who is considered number two in the party and is trying to make his own mark, has expressed a desire to step down as national general secretary. Significantly, Mamata is in no mood to dissuade him.

The distance between Mamata and Abhshek became visible when a section of party leaders, known to be close to Abhishek, wanted young candidates for the civic polls. GThis was  turned down by Mamata.

“Election strategist Prashant Kishor’s team iPAC, which was hired on Abhishek’s suggestion after the party’s poor show in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, tabled a list of candidates for elections in 108 civic bodies. But it was not approved by Mamata. iPAC uploaded a candidate list without Mamata’s approval on the party’s social media platform. We had to release a second list. It annoyed Mamata and embarrassed the party,’’ said a TMC leader.

This leader said Mamata also turned down iPAC’s suggestion of fielding young candidates in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections.She reposed  faith on her old loyalists. “The party has initiated discussions to terminate the contract with Kishor and iPAC,’’ he said. “Almost all members of the national working committee are party old-timers. Those in favour of young faces in civic polls were not given berths.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Abhishek Banerjee TMC
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp