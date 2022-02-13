Packaging workshop for exporters at IIP

NEW DELHI: Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) under Ministry of Commerce and Industry, organised a one-day capacity building workshop on packaging for exporters and traders from Punjab under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Government of India Initiative, on Saturday.

The inauguration ceremony was presided by chief guest Suvidh Shah, ITS, Joint DGFT, GOI, Ludhiana along with other eminent guests Sanjeev Dhir, Chairman WWEPC, GOI, Suresh Thakur, ED, WWEPC, GOI, Rakesh Kansal, GM, DIC, GOI, Ludhiana, Navtej Singh, Dy Director DGFT, Ludhiana. Luminaries who attended from Indian Institute of Packaging were Director IIP Dr Tanweer Alam, Dr Madhab Chakraborty, Joint Director & Reginal Head, IIP Delhi, Dr Amit Singla, Joint Director, IIP Ahmedabad.

Topics discussed at the free workshop attended by 90 participants included packaging for food industry for dairy, handicraft, hosiery, sports goods and pharma products.

Dr Tanweer Alam, Director of IIP, informed the gathering that Government of India has taken up a IIP project under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. “In this project, we will conduct workshops across India, where five products from each state will be chosen for to develop their packaging to boost export sector. A nodal officer of director’s rank has been appointed to look after the project’s implementation,” said Dr Alam.