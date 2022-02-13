STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pariwarwadis destroying democracy’s essence: PM Modi in poll-bound UP

The dynastic parties of our country have changed this essence of democracy.

Published: 13th February 2022 07:52 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at a rally in UP's Kannauj (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hit the campaign trail in the city of perfumes — Kannauj — targeting the opposition SP over dynastic politics while making an emphatic reiteration of Yogi Adityanath’s return to power by saying “Ayegi toh BJP hi. A,yenge toh Yogi hi (Only BJP will form the government, only Yogi will return)”. Kannauj, along with 58 other seats spread across 16 districts, will go to polls in the third phase on February 20. Most of these seats are Yadav strongholds. 

Accusing ‘pariwarwadi’ parties (family-centric parties) of having destroyed the “essence of democracy”, Modi said, “Across the world, a democratic government is defined as a government of the people, by the people and for the people. The dynastic parties of our country have changed this essence of democracy. Their mantra is a government of the family, by the family, and for the family,” he said.

Addressing a rally in Kannauj, Modi said: “The first phase of voting has spelt a humongous majority for the BJP and the initial indications have deprived the ‘pariwarwadis’ of their sleep and the dreams of coming to power in UP.”

Sensing the pulse of the ground in Kannauj and adjoining districts which have a dominant chunk of OBC population, the PM listed the work done by the ‘double engine’ government for the benefit of OBCs claiming that it was his government which accorded constitutional status to the OBC Commission.

