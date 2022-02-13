Punjab elections: Class divide over Delhi model of governance

H Khogen Singh By

ABOHAR/BARNALA/MOGA (PUNJAB): The ongoing Punjab election is not something that animates or interests Sukhvinder Singh, 27, as he digs into a chicken crisper burger at a KFC outlet on the Chandigarh-Bathinda national highway 7.

“I didn’t vote the last time and I am yet to make up my mind about this year,” said the dapper youth, his gelled hair, gym-toned biceps and US Polo tee underlining his economic status. Money has never been in short supply for Sukhvinder, who inherited a car showroom on the highway.

At Mittal City Mall, Bathinda’s biggest, Surinder Sharma, 36, a restaurateur, is convinced the established political parties, meaning the Congress, Akali Dal and the BJP, are good enough to tackle the burning issues facing the state. “There is drug problem and unemployment but they deserve another chance,” he said.

In sharp contrast to the detached and forgiving sentiment in urban areas is the anti-government rage that has singed the rural belt. The Delhi model of governance is what the rustic, impoverished and marginalised sections desire, convinced that the Congress, Akali, BJP trio have ruined the state.

“In Delhi there is free power, water and travel. We have heard that government schools can be compared with the best and hospitals are also good. The old parties in Punjab and their leaders have only lined their pockets,” said Gursevak Singh, 34, a doctor in Mehal Kalan village, Barnala.

The panacea that the Delhi model embodies is so deep rooted that many are unable to distinguish between the responsibilities of the Union and Delhi governments. “Five years back it used to take at least three hours to enter Delhi while going from Jaipur, now it can be done in less than half-an-hour,” said Harish Kumar, 52, a cloth merchant in Abohar close to the Pakistan border, not knowing that national highways are constructed by central agencies.

“Relatives of the people here work in Delhi and they have good things to say about the schools and health services there, Punjab also deserves this kind of government,” said Labh Singh, 29, a farmer in Dudhike village, Moga, even as a Congress campaign tempo belching black smoke drives past, blaring “Ghar, ghar mein chali baat, Channi karega masale haal (every household is saying Channi will resolve all issues).

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi model of governance was somewhat punctured when the Centre released a report on the Performance Grading Index in school education in June last year. The report ranked Punjab the top state, giving it A++ grade while Delhi got only A+, triggering a rancorous spat between the two states.

Most government schools, even in the rural parts, have definitely got an infrastructural makeover. The Government Senior Secondary School, Ghuman Kalan village, Bathinda, has freshly-coated paint while the classrooms have benches, whiteboards and fans. But the bright veneer hides a story of staff shortage and lack of funds. “What is the definition of good schools, is it only the building and classrooms,” asked Karandeep Kaur, 49, the acting principal.

“In my view it is the quality of the education that is the yardstick. And how can we give quality education when there is staff shortage? We don’t have an English teacher so the science teacher gives English classes,” she revealed.

Staff shortage appears to plague the health sector too. The Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital in Tapi Mandi village, Barnala, wears a new look, with the OPD building and several wards still under construction. But there are not enough doctors, nurses and clerical staff.

There are only six doctors against a requirement of nine, nurse vacancies have also not been filled. “This is the reason why villagers are attracted to the Delhi model, they want to try out a change,” said Ramesh Kumar Singla, 62, a paint and hardware shop owner in chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s Bhadaur constituency.