STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Uttarakhand elections: Migration thins voter pool of hills

Dehradun-based political analyst Jai Singh Rawat attributed the rise in the number of voters to migration.

Published: 13th February 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

voting, election

Image used for representational purpose only.

DEHRADUN: In a decade, Uttarakhand has registered an unprecedented 30% increase in voter count, triggering debates on ‘demographic change’ and hill areas losing their political importance to the plains.
Dehradun-based political analyst Jai Singh Rawat attributed the rise in the number of voters to migration. “People are leaving the hills for plains in search of jobs and better life. This has also caused a political shift to the plains at the cost of hills.”

In the 2012 assembly elections, there were 63,77,330 voters in the hill state. Between then and this year’s state polls, a rise of 18,89,314 voters has been registered. The highest increase is seen in the plains -- Udham Singh Nagar, Dehradun, Nainital and Haridwar.

Anoop Nautiyal, whose Social Development for Communities conducted the study, said: “The increase in voters is unprecedented and requires further analysis to ascertain what is happening. Migration from the hill is one of the major factors, of course.”

In 36 assembly seats of four plain districts, the rise in voter count has been 37% with the highest in Udham Singh Nagar district with 43%.

Around 20% increase has been registered in 34 seats in the nine hill districts in 10 years. The lowest increase of 13% is registered in Almora.

Dharampur in Dehradun district is the biggest constituency in Uttarakhand with 2,07,718 voters which has had the highest 72% increase in its voter numbers in a decade.

The top 10 constituencies that have had the largest increase in voter percentages are all in the four plain districts whereas the bottom 10 constituencies with the least voter increase are all in nine hill districts. Around 61% of all voters in Uttarakhand are in 36 seats in the four plain districts whereas the balance 40% voters are in 34 seats in the nine hill districts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Polls Uttarakhand Elections Uttarakhand Polls 2022 Uttarakhand Elections 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly Polls Uttarakhand Assembly Elections
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp