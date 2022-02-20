STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Industries in Delhi must obtain consent from Pollution Control Committee to function

Published: 20th February 2022 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 09:15 AM

Polluted Delhi air during a winter morning

Polluted Delhi air during a winter morning. (File photo)

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has said industrial units are required to obtain consent to establish and operate in the national capital under laws to tackle water and air pollution and sought applications by March 10, with a warning that violators will face punitive actions.

In a public notice, the DPCC said violation of the norms could entail effective closure of a unit or disconnection of electricity and water supplies to it. It said that no person without its prior consent shall establish or take steps to establish any industrial unit or disposal system thereof which is likely to discharge effluent into a stream or on land.

The entire Union Territory of Delhi has been declared as an air pollution control area vide notification dated 20.02.1987, it said. It is a mandatory provision under a section of the Air Prevention and Control of Pollution Act, 1981 that no person, without the prior consent of DPCC, shall establish any unit in any air pollution control area, the notice said.

It is also a mandatory provision under a section of the Water Prevention and Control of Pollution Act, 1974 that no person, without the prior consent of DPCC, shall establish any industrial unit or disposal system thereof which is likely to discharge sewage or effluent into a stream or on land, the notice added.

