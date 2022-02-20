STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai: Amid Hijab row, now BJP demands Gayatri Mantra recital at BMC schools

Samajwadi Party leader and MLA Raees Sheikh opposed the demand of BJP alleging that the BJP’s demand comes with an eye on polarising voters in the run-up to the BMC elections.

Published: 20th February 2022 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 08:55 AM

BJP Flag

 BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

MUMBAI: After the Hijab controversy, the BJP demanded recitation of Gayatri Mantra and Bhagvat Gita in BMC run schools in Maharashtra’s Mumbai. According to the BJP corporator Yogita Koli, the Bhagvat Gita is a life learning lesson for everyone.

“If the students, in their young age start reading Bhagvat Gita, then they will be better and civilised citizens of our country. Gita is a holy book in the Hindu religion and other religious people also read it. The world scholar has also accepted the importance of this religious book. In fact, in courts, Gita has been used to take the oath and speak the truth only. If students of BMC school start reading them, they will get how to face the challenges in life with courage and without any fear,” Koli said.

Another senior BJP leader Bhalchandra Shirsat said that Gayatri Mantra and the reading of Bhagvat Gita should be a must in schools.

“These are not only religious texts but an integral part of our life. In European countries also, philosophical studies are part of their school syllabus,” he said.

Samajwadi Party leader and MLA Raees Sheikh opposed the demand of BJP.

He alleged that the BJP’s demand comes with an eye on polarising voters in the run-up to the BMC elections.

