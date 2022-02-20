No entry without vaccination certificate: Delhi University

Ifrah Mufti By

NEW DELHI: A day after the Delhi University students staged a protest on Friday for going hybrid, another issue came up as the students were stopped from entering the campus as they did not have vaccination certificates.

Students came forward and took to social media to criticise the authorities for denying them entry. The authorities issued a statement on Saturday which said that the university will be conducting a Covid-19 vaccination drive for its teaching and non-teaching employees and students.

“All teaching and non-teaching employees above 60 years who are eligible for precautionary doses, as well as students, are requested to get vaccinated,” said an official statement by the Chief Medical Officer, Delhi University.

The vaccination drive is being conducted at WUS Health Centre at North Campus and in West Delhi. The drive at the West Delhi Health Centre will be available from Monday to Saturday, whereas, at North Campus centre it will be open on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 am to 4pm.

Students complained that they had to wait for long hours outside the college gates while requesting the authorities to let them in but got no response.

Abha Vashisht , student from Kalindi College, in her tweeter video stated that she was being denied entry to the college because she could not produce the vaccination certificate.

Many who did not have their vaccination certificates in hand were not allowed entry on the first day itself.

Mayank Bhargava, student of Sri Venkateswara College said, “What kind of a rule is this? When the government stated that vaccination cannot be made mandatory, then how come the university is making it a rule? I waited for two hours on the first day and requested the authorities to let me in but I was not allowed.”

Ravi Ahuja, student of Sri Venkateswara College, said that the notice outside the college stated that all students should have vaccination certificate of at least one dose to be allowed inside the college campus.

“There is no where written that a fully vaccinated person will not be affected by Covid. What is the point of asking the students to show vaccination certificates when you are checking their temperatures?” he questioned.

Many parents also protested outside the Delhi Secretariat, demanding the Chief Minister to withdraw the mandatory orders on Covid vaccination.