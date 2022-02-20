STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

No entry without vaccination certificate: Delhi University

Students wait for hours outside college gates; authorities to start compulsory jab drive for all employees, pupils

Published: 20th February 2022 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Delhi University (File Photo)

NEW DELHI: A day after the Delhi University students staged a protest on Friday for going hybrid, another issue came up as the students were stopped from entering the campus as they did not have vaccination certificates. 

Students wait outside colleges as they
don’t have vaccination certificates | Express

Students came forward and took to social media to criticise the authorities for denying them entry. The authorities issued a statement on Saturday which said that the university will be conducting a Covid-19 vaccination drive for its teaching and non-teaching employees and students.

“All teaching and non-teaching employees above 60 years who are eligible for precautionary doses, as well as students, are requested to get vaccinated,” said an official statement by the Chief Medical Officer, Delhi University.

The vaccination drive is being conducted at WUS Health Centre at North Campus and in West Delhi.  The drive at the West Delhi Health Centre will be available from Monday to Saturday, whereas, at North Campus centre it will be open on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 am to 4pm.

Students complained that they had to wait for long hours outside the college gates while requesting the authorities to let them in but got no response.

Abha Vashisht , student from Kalindi College, in her tweeter video stated that she was being denied entry to the college because she could not produce the vaccination certificate.

Many who did not have their vaccination certificates in hand were not allowed entry on the first day itself.
Mayank Bhargava, student of Sri Venkateswara College said, “What kind of a rule is this? When the government stated that vaccination cannot be made mandatory, then how come the university is making it a rule? I waited for two hours on the first day and requested the authorities to let me in but I was not allowed.”

Ravi Ahuja, student of Sri Venkateswara College, said that the notice outside the college stated that all students should have vaccination certificate of at least one dose to be allowed inside the college campus.

“There is no where written that a fully vaccinated person will not be affected by Covid.  What is the point of asking the students to show vaccination certificates when you are checking their temperatures?” he questioned.

Many parents also protested outside the Delhi Secretariat, demanding the Chief Minister to withdraw the mandatory orders on Covid vaccination. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University vaccination mandate Delhi University students Covid 19 vaccination drive
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp