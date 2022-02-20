Picture pawfect: Photographing the pets

Dyuti Roy By

With the way the pet industry has been booming in the last 10 years, I believe the trend of pet photography is not that far behind,” says Ayesha Framji from Maharani Bagh, who has been a pet photographer since late 2019. Framji’s comment seems to hold water. Many Delhiites have jumped on the bandwagon and paid to get their pets clicked professionally as a way to preserve their memories. “The joy that pets bring in one’s life is beautiful, and having someone capture that is spectacular,” mentions Kriti Trehan from South Delhi, who approached Mumbai-based pet photography venture Pawparazzi by Prathima Pingali to capture images of her indie, Data, in March 2021.

Frames of memories

Framji during a shoot

There is no dearth in pet accounts on Instagram, points out Saloni Khatri, who runs an Indore-based pet photography and videography venture called Sniff Stories. Framji adds, “Having a professional click their photographs is a completely different ballgame.” Khatri recalls an experience with a Delhi-based client, who wanted her dog Snoopy’s images clicked because the pet was getting screening tests for cancer. She adds, “It was an emotional shoot and while their dog is alive, it is a memory the family will hold on to forever.”

Ritu Mehmani from Sainik Farms, who commissioned Pawparazzi to take photographs at her dog Yogi’s first birthday, mentions how she always wanted to do something special for her pet. In a similar manner, Trehan shares that Data’s shoot was a homecoming venture. “We just wanted to get professional shots of him to cement the fact that he is an equal member of the family,” she says.

While there were certain difficulties, Mehmani and Trehan recall how the shoot day was thoroughly enjoyable for their pets and them. “Yogi knew it was his special day; He was beaming,” says Mehmani. Trehan says that while Data was uncomfortable in the beginning, Prathima helped change that in time.

Not everyone’s piece of cake

Pet photography can be significantly difficult compared to capturing landscapes or people. “You can never predict how it will be; you can never read the animal properly,” shares Framji. Both the pet photographers shared that the best way to go about it is to create a rapport with the pet. This prevents any animal aggression towards the photographers at work. Khatri, who has professionally clicked several cats, mentions that it is easier to take feline pictures since they are not easily distracted. The shutterbugs also mention that an outdoor or neutral environment makes for a better space for such a shoot. “The pet develops a sort of playfulness on their own when you let them roam free in parks,” says Khatri. She adds that while an outdoor shoot is great for dogs, it can be dangerous for felines as there is the fear of the pet getting attacked by any strays in the vicinity. “Taking a cat off the leash is therefore impossible,” Khatri mentions.

Despite the enthusiasm owners express in their pets, one wonders why there are only a handful of photographers in India who specialise in this genre. Framji concludes, “You won’t find a lot of people doing it. I too was hesitant in the beginning to make such a dramatic shift because most people don’t understand the art quite yet.” However, she hints that this niche art is here to stay.