PM Modi inaugurates bio CNG processing plant in Indore; model to be replicated in 75 cities

BHOPAL: Being the country’s cleanest city for the last five years in a row, Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, got yet another feather in its cap on Saturday – Asia’s biggest wet waste to bio CNG processing plant.

The new plant dubbed as Gobar-Dhan Plant has the capacity to process up to 550 MT of wet waste to up to 19,000 kg of Bio CNG daily, which will among other applications, be used for powering 400 city buses in Indore. The same plant will also daily convert wet waste to 100 MT organic manure, which will be helpful for farmers of Indore and neighbourhood. It will also help in the mitigation of 1.30 lakh tonnes of CO2 annually.

Inaugurating the plant via videoconference, the PM said that Indore with the start of the new plant, will emerge as the inspiration to other cities in successfully freeing hillocks of garbage in a green manner.

Modi said the model set by the new plant which is in line with the guiding theme of Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 – Waste to Wealth aimed at achieving Zero Waste Cities and Circular Economy – will be replicated in 75 big urban local bodies of the country over the next two years.

“Indore has long been famous for being the land of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar, but now the same city is a national leader in cleanliness and sanitation owing to the efforts and commitment of the entire population of the city. Indoreans have shown that they aren’t just fond of Sev (the snack), but also committed to Sewa (serving) of their city by proactively keeping it clean,” the prime minister said.

He praised the MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his team for the fast start of the wet waste-to-bio CNG plant in a short span of time. The PM further appreciated the efforts of former Indore MP and ex-Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and present Indore MP Shankar Lalwani in ensuring that the city remained the country’s cleanest city.”