STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

PM Modi inaugurates bio CNG processing plant in Indore; model to be replicated in 75 cities

Being the country’s cleanest city for the last five years in a row, Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, got yet another feather in its cap on Saturday – Asia’s biggest wet waste to bio CNG processing plant.

Published: 20th February 2022 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Indore gets cleanest city tag for 5th year in a row

Indore gets cleanest city tag for 5th year in a row. (Photo | Twitter/Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry)

BHOPAL: Being the country’s cleanest city for the last five years in a row, Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, got yet another feather in its cap on Saturday – Asia’s biggest wet waste to bio CNG processing plant.

The new plant dubbed as Gobar-Dhan Plant has the capacity to process up to 550 MT of wet waste to up to 19,000 kg of Bio CNG daily, which will among other applications, be used for powering 400 city buses in Indore. The same plant will also daily convert wet waste to 100 MT organic manure, which will be helpful for farmers of Indore and neighbourhood. It will also help in the mitigation of 1.30 lakh tonnes of CO2 annually.

PM Modi addresses the virtual inaugural meet;
visuals from the site of the plant in Indore | PTI

Inaugurating the plant via videoconference, the PM said that Indore with the start of the new plant, will emerge as the inspiration to other cities in successfully freeing hillocks of garbage in a green manner.

Modi said the model set by the new plant which is in line with the guiding theme of Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 – Waste to Wealth aimed at achieving Zero Waste Cities and Circular Economy – will be replicated in 75 big urban local bodies of the country over the next two years.

“Indore has long been famous for being the land of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar, but now the same city is a national leader in cleanliness and sanitation owing to the efforts and commitment of the entire population of the city. Indoreans have shown that they aren’t just fond of Sev (the snack), but also committed to Sewa (serving) of their city by proactively keeping it clean,” the prime minister said.

He praised the MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his team for the fast start of the wet waste-to-bio CNG plant in a short span of time. The PM further appreciated the efforts of former Indore MP and ex-Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and present Indore MP Shankar Lalwani in ensuring that the city remained the country’s cleanest city.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bio CNG plant Indore Wet waste Zero Waste Cities Circular Economy
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp