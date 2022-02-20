STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab chief poll officer orders FIR on complaints against Arvind Kejriwal, Sukhbir Badal

The complaint against Kejriwal said that he and AAP had violated the poll code by making false and frivolous allegations in videos uploaded on social media to malign the image of SAD and other parties

Published: 20th February 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal and Sukhbir Singh Badal

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, left, Shiromani Akai Dal president Sukhbir Snigh Badal

CHANDIGARH: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress candidate from Mansa seat, singer Sidhu Moosewala, were booked for violating the model code of conduct on the last day of campaigning for the February 20 assembly elections. 

On the other hand, the state’s Chief Electoral Officer directed police to register a case on complaints against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and also against SAD for violating Model Code of Conduct.

The CEO office on Saturday wrote to the district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner of SAS Nagar as well as SSP, directing to lodge an FIR “as per legal provisions” against Kejriwal and AAP on a complaint filed by SAD vice-president and spokesman Arshdeep Singh. The complaint said Kejriwal and AAP had violated the poll code by making false and frivolous allegations in videos uploaded on social media platforms to malign the image of SAD and other parties.

The CEO’s office also ordered to register a case against SAD and its leader Sukhbir Singh Badal for poll code violation on the complaint of Ferry Sofat, state joint secretary, AAP legal cell.

When contacted, SAS Nagar SSP Harjeet Singh said confirmed they received a letter from the CEO office and said cases would be registered soon.

The case against Channi,  Moosewala was registered under Section 188 of IPC in Mansa on a complaint by an AAP candidate for canvassing after the deadline of 6 pm on Friday. Also, Moosewala had allegedly gathered around 400 people, much above the prescribed limit for a door-to-door campaign.

