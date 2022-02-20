STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Shiksha Kranti: Kejriwal invokes Bhagat Singh’s message to demolish terror jibe

Referring to the allegations, Arvind Kejriwal retorted saying that the person whom they are calling a terrorist, has made such schools where the children of the poor and rich study together.

Published: 20th February 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: In the eye of a storm since Kumar Vishwas’s allegations that he harboured separatist ideas in poll-bound Punjab, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday hit out at opponents saying his government had built 12,000 smart classrooms, which no other state government had been able to achieve.

Kejriwal, who inaugurated 12,430 new smart classrooms with world-class facilities and state-of-the-art infrastructure on Saturday, said his government had planned for 11,000 classrooms but bettered the target by building 12,430 high-tech classrooms across 240 schools in just three years despite the difficulties of the pandemic.

“The person whom they are calling a terrorist, has made such schools where the children of the poor and rich study together. The person whom they are accusing of terrorism is fulfilling the dreams of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh,” he said.

Further stressing his government’s achievements on this front, he said, “We’ve built over 20,000 new classrooms in Delhi in the last seven years. All the state governments and the Centre together haven’t even come close to the figure. On average, a school has 50 rooms; we can consider that we’ve built 250 new schools with these 12,430 classrooms. Had this country met our standard of education 75 years back, this society would’ve touched great heights,” said Kejriwal. 

He further added, “Our schools will act as cradles of staunch Deshbhakts. Bhagat Singh gave the slogan of ‘Inquilab Zindabad’; today I give the slogan of ‘Inquilab Zindabad, Shiksha Kranti Zindabad.”

The AAP chief said his dispensation was ready to help state governments in improving their education infrastructure. “I am making an offer today. We are ready to loan our Education Minister Manish Sisodia to any state government, irrespective of whether it is led by the BJP or Congress if it wants to improve its education infrastructure,” Kejriwal said.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government was the only government in India to spend one-fourth of its budget on education. Delhi’s government schools boast of better infrastructure than private schools today, he added. The education minister also shared that as many as 3,70,000 students switched from elite private schools to Delhi’s government schools.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal Kumar Vishwas Punjab elections 2022 Punjab polls 2020 Punjab Punjab assembly elections 2022 Punjab Assembly polls 2022
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp