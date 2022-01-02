Mastering mindfulness: Expert tips to attain peace of mind

Anjani Chadha By

The new year is also a time when we turn a new page in our lives. As we seek a fresh start, this year is also an opportune time to ditch unhealthy habits and foster constructive routines. Given the uncontrolled stress associated with our daily lives, it is vital that we take the first step to practise mindfulness and switch to habits that can help us lead stress-free and relaxed days. A few psychiatrists from Delhi dole out tips and techniques to help us materialise such a change this new year.

Boost mental well-being

The key to a healthier lifestyle depends highly on one’s daily habits. A restful sleep of six to eight hours at night, discipline in one’s daily schedule, indulging in a physical activity such as Yoga and meditation, goes a long way in keeping one’s mind at peace, suggests Dr Sandeep Vohra, founder and CMD of No Worry No Tension Healthcare Pvt Ltd, East Patel Nagar.

Along with adopting a disciplined schedule, fostering an optimistic thought process can also play a key role in staying calm and composed. One needs to keep a positive attitude towards things and accept that there are events that are beyond our control. Relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, modified lion’s breath (a type of Yogic breath regulation or pranayama), among others, can also come in handy, shares Dr Sagar Verma, a neuro-psychiatrist from Manostithi Mind Care Clinic, Pitampura.

Less work, more life

With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, a number of people have started working from home again. This set-up, which initially felt more comfortable and productive, has drastically impacted the mental health of many. “My patients frequently complain that when they used to go to the office, they had fixed working hours and a routine in their lives. But after work from home, their working hours have become vague and that has impacted their mental health,” says Dr Verma. The unexpected health problems associated with a work-from-home routine include a disturbed sleep cycle, increased agitation, a feeling of loneliness, and increased irritability.

To address the same, Dr Verma advises that those working from home must pursue hobbies that can help them take their mind off work. He also says that they should connect with friends and family from time to time and take some time to sit in the sun. Agreeing with Dr Verma, Dr Jyoti Kapoor, senior psychiatrist and founder of Manasthali, adds, “One must follow a disciplined routine. Discipline in sleeping, waking up, grooming, and eating allows for more focus and productivity. Also, one needs to identify work time and leisure time to maintain a balance”.

Stick to your resolution

Resolutions are an integral part of the year. Unfortunately, the constant pressure to stick to them is real and often stressful. Explaining the reason behind this, Dr Kapoor says, “Resolutions are goal-oriented and therefore, the focus is not on the process but on the result. This is what causes stress.” Thus, it is important to be realistic while devising resolutions. “In order to feel relaxed without stressing too much in the new year, it is suggested to have achievable targets for one’s New Year resolution,” says Dr Vohra.

Dr Verma suggests that one must follow SMART—Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-Bound—a mantra to help be proactive and act upon one’s resolutions. “It is important to pick the right resolution, something that is doable. This will give people their best shot at success,” he concludes.

Adopt consious self-care habits

Thoughtful eating- Avoid watching TV, surfing the net, or being on social media while eating.

Calculated ‘steps’- When going for a walk, observe the movement of limbs, your heartbeat, and your

breathing patterns.

Observe around- One should focus on events around them as if watching a movie, experiencing the event and the emotions evoked.

Words of thought- Focus on what you want to convey when talking.

Careful grooming- Identify how water feels on your body.

– Dr Jyoti Kapoor