Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi threatens to stage dharna against Governor

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday threatened to stage a dharna against Governor Banwarilal Purohit, alleging that the latter is not clearing a file related to regularisation of around 36,000 contract employees due to political reasons.

Channi, while presenting his 100-day report card here, said: “My cabinet colleagues and I have met the governor with a request to clear the file, but he is not doing so under pressure from the BJP. This is sheer politics. If needed we won’t hesitate to stage a dharna along with my ministers,” he added.

Taking a dig at Channi, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) senior leader Harpal Singh Cheema said Channi himself exposed the reality of his cabinet’s announcement. “Today, Channi had to publicly tell the truth that 36,000 employees weren’t regularised,” he said.