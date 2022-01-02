There will be positive news on AFSPA withdrawal: Assam CM

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said there would be some positive developments on the demand for withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Forces) Act (AFSPA) from Nagaland in the next 45 days.

“The Centre has already constituted a committee. We are going to see certain positive developments in the next 45 days,” Sarma told journalists in Guwahati.

“The approach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah is very positive. The formation of the committee with a clear deadline of 45 days regarding partial or full withdrawal of AFSPA from Nagaland is a very important step,” the Assam CM, who is privy to the developments, said.

He was optimistic the initiative would help build confidence and that would, in turn, help address other issues. His statements come amid the fraying of tempers by various tribal organisations in Nagaland after the Centre extended the imposition of AFSPA in the state by another six months.

The organisations view the Centre’s decision as “another attempt to rub salt to the wounds caused by the botched up Army operation at Oting in Mon district on December 4”.

Talking about AFSPA in Assam, Sarma disclosed the state would finally see “some rationalisation” during the year. “The Army has been virtually withdrawn from Assam except in five to six districts. The Assam government will take some pragmatic decisions in consultations with the state’s Home department when AFSPA comes for review (ahead of extension of Disturbed Area status),” Sarma said.

On the insurgency situation in the state, he said tribal insurgency had come to an end and credited various civil societies. “The restoration of peace in Assam is the result of the hard work of civil societies. The tribals are determined to not allow anyone to indulge in militancy. When the civil societies are so firmly with you, I don’t see the eruption of tribal insurgency unless we do some gross injustice to the tribals,” Sarma said.

He said the stumbling block in bringing the Paresh Baruah faction of ULFA to the talks table was the rebel group’s Assam sovereignty demand.

“But given my personal interactions with people who are directly or indirectly in touch with Baruah, it is clear that he also wants a negotiated settlement. We are working towards creating a new position where both parties feel it is not very difficult to talk,” Sarma said.

On the interstate boundary disputes in the region, he said the spirit of the Northeast gets finished when the states fight among themselves. The chief minister said he was confident the disputes could be partially resolved within this year.

