Covid-time: Gujarat school teaches parents, who turn teachers at home

While there is no option other than online education, many parents and teachers don’t like online education.

Published: 16th January 2022 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Teachers in a Rajkot school give study lessons to parents. (Photo | EPS)

AHMEDABAD: In the midst of Covid’s third wave, a school in Rajkot has done a bit of role reversal. It calls parents of the students to teach them how they can curb mobile addiction among children and protect them from the Omicron variant.

While there is no option other than online education, many parents and teachers don’t like online education. So, the Rajkot school found a solution: teach parents rather than children online or offline.

More than 100 students are studying in Nursery, HKG, and LKG in this school in Rajkot. The parents are called to the school and the teachers are told to organize study sessions with the parents while maintaining all Covid protocols. The parents then teach their children.

Principal Varshaben Popat said the school currently has more than 100 students, all of them in the age group of three to six years. “Since the beginning of Corona and the lockdown, children have not been called. To keep the children away from online education so that they are not addicted to mobile phones at an early age, their parents are called who turn teachers at home.”

“We call parents every 15th day and teach a fortnight-long course. Parents go home and teach their children. Videos of the children are sent to the teacher. If there is any mistake, the teacher guides the parents and teaches them to read, write and speak,” said Popat.

Unnati Vasavada, a parent, said, “My daughter studies at Sky Kids School. I go to school and learn her homework, later I go home and teach. Parents are required to observe their kids more closely. They have to keep an eye on their kids.”

