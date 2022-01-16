Shankuntala Sabar's giant step towards higher education

WEST BENGA L: Meet Purulia’s gem Shankuntala Sabar, the second woman in Kheria Sabar community, the most backward class of tribals, who completed graduation with a first class in Hindi. On the way to achieving it, Shankuntala had to face hunger and walk barefoot on rough terrain to reach her school. The young woman is now preparing for post-graduation.

The eldest of five siblings of daily wager Mangal Sabar and illiterate mother Urmila secured 69 per cent in the final exam of graduation course from Patamda College under Jharkhand’s Kolhan University. “I have a long way ahead. I will pursue higher education after postgraduation,” says Shankuntala who is from Phuljhor village. “I want to be a teacher.”

From the same village, Ramnita Sabar completed her graduation last year and was the first graduate woman of the community. Following in her footsteps, Shankuntala has become a role model for many girls who face hardships but dream of being well educated.

Congratulating Shakuntala on her success, Ramnita said she would encourage her to continue higher studies. “The rate of education among girls in our backward community is increasing. More women will complete graduation in a couple of years. Shankuntala’s success will encourage others,” said Ramnita.

Shakuntala got married in May 2021 in Ghatshila, Jharkhand. Her husband Shuklal Sabar supports her. “I studied up to Class XII because of financial problems. I will give my wife all support so that she can become a teacher,’’ he said.

Recounting the hardships in childhood, Shakuntala said, “My father was an agricultural labourer. He remained jobless most of the time. My mother used to go to nearby forests, collect wood and sell it in a local market. We all would wait for her return in the evening so that we could cook.”

Overwhelmed by Shankuntala’s success, her mother Urmila broke into tears when she heard about her daughter’s achievement. “I am unlettered. I’ve always wanted Shankuntala to set an example before others,’’ she said.

Shakuntala family said they would never forget the help offered by Kolkata pol ice’s constable Arup Mukherjee, who is also from Purulia and is known as Shabar Pita (father of Sabars) for his charitable works for the betterment of the backward community.

Shakuntala’s maternal uncle Mihir Sabar said he appealed to many people seeking financial help but no one responded. “We are grateful to Arup Mukherjee for his help,’’ he said.

Mukherjee said he knew Purulia would feel proud of Shakuntala. “We all are happy for her. Her tenacity will encourage many others to pursue higher education.”