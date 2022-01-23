STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
45 deaths in Delhi, highest since June 5

The number of fresh cases have been witnessing a decline for one week except on January 19 when cases went up marginally – to 13,785. 

Covid Deaths in India

NEW DELHI: Breaking a week-long trend of falling Covid caseload, the national capital on Saturday recorded 11,486 fresh cases – a slight increase from Friday’s 10,756 cases. 

With 45 deaths, Delhi logged more fatalities as compared to a day ago. This is the most number of deaths recorded on a single day since June 5.

However, the positivity rate continued to see a decline on Saturday. From Friday’s 21.48 per cent, the positivity rate came down to 16.36 per cent. 

The number of fresh cases have been witnessing a decline for one week except on last Wednesday when cases went up marginally – to 13,785. 

A similar trend has been observed with the number of Covid fatalities. On January 19, a total of 35 deaths were reported and the numbers went up to 43 on January 20 which was the highest since June 10. On Friday the number of fatalities had come down to 38.

Along with this, the test positivity rate had been sliding for last five days. On January 16, the test positivity rate reported was 27.87 per cent, which had come down to 21.48 per cent a day ago on Friday.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain, on Friday gave detailed figures on coronavirus cases in the capital. He had said, “The rate of admission in hospitals is low, and has slowed down in Delhi in the last few days. Test positivity rate is also decelerating. This apart, in the last 24 hours, 18,815 people have recovered from Covid.”

The minister said, “Despite the arrival of more cases daily for the last few days, the number of Covid admissions to hospitals is stable. The government is prepared to bolster health services on all fronts.”  Delhi’s previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 cases was recorded on April 20 last year.

