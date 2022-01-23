STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

BAPU’s favourite hymn dropped from Beating Retreat 

The calming and alleviating hymn was written by Henry Francis Lyte in 1861 and it was set to tune by William Henry Monk.

Published: 23rd January 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Rehearsal for the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk

Rehearsal for the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)

NEW DELHI: The hymn ‘Abide with me’ which endeared itself to Mahatma Gandhi and has been a part of the Beating Retreat ceremony since 1950 will not be played this year. All the tunes included in the list are of Indian origin, according to a brochure released by the army on Saturday.

‘Abide with me’ has been replaced by the popular patriotic song ‘Ae mere watan ke logon,’ written by Kavi Pradeep to commemorate the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers in the 1962 India-China war. In 2020 also there were reports of the tune being dropped but no such decision was taken. 

The calming and alleviating hymn was written by Henry Francis Lyte in 1861 and it was set to tune by William Henry Monk. The retreat tune will continue to be ‘Sare jahan se accha.’

Twitterati reacted sharply to the dropping of the hymn. “Abide With Me’, Gandhi ji’s favourite hymn, dropped from Beating Retreat. There is no end to the hate,” said one. “new India, No Amar Jyothi, no Abide With Me during the Beating Retreat. Sicko’s BJP,” Congress leader Ajoy Kumar tweeted. 

The move to drop the hymn from this year’s ceremony comes days after the decision to merge the Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate with the eternal flame of the National War Memorial. The merger took place during a brief ceremony on Friday.

Beating Retreat is an old military tradition of troops disengaging from the battle at sunset. A total of 44 buglers, 16 trumpeters and 75 drummers will perform this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abide With Me Hymn Mahatma Gandhi favourite hymn Beating Retreat Ceremony Henry Francis Lyte
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 
OPINION | Yogi Adityanath is no alternative to PM Modi
K Ganesh teaching hundreds of students in one of his counselling sessions | Express
Retired IAF sergeant turned teacher lays runways to glory
Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo | PTI)
'3 idiots' fame school yet to get CBSE affiliation after over two decades since its inception

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp