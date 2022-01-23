STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Congress survey says AAP gaining fast in Punjab

The assessment also showed that the AAP was expected to gain in the Malwa region and that would help in the party balancing the party’s performance in the other two regions of Majha and Doaba.

Published: 23rd January 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Representational Image. (File Photo)

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party is giving a tough fight to the ruling Congress in the Punjab elections and the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is likely to gain with the announcement of party MP Bhagwant Mann as the chief ministerial face in the Malwa region, according to an internal assessment by the Congress.

The initial note a month before the scheduled polling showed that the party gained the people’s support by replacing Amarinder Singh with Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister but with Mann entering the fray for the top post, things are changing on the ground and it could favour the AAP in its stronghold in Malwa.

Mann is an MP from Sangrur that falls in the same region and the AAP had won 18 of the 20 seats in the last assembly elections from Malwa. The region has 69 of the 117 assembly seats. The AAP has fielded Mann from the Dhuri seat and he has challenged Channi to contest against him. 

On the ongoing tussle between Channi and state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, the party’s assessment shows that it is not going down well with the people on the ground and the opposition parties are also leaving no stone unturned to use it while campaigning.  

“The AAP is gaining ground fast in Punjab. Channi as the chief minister will help the party but with Mann projected as the CM, it is going to help the AAP,” Congress sources said.

The assessment also showed that the AAP was expected to gain in the Malwa region and that would help in the party balancing the party’s performance in the other two regions of Majha and Doaba.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party Congress party Punjab elections Charnjit Singh Channi Bhagwant Singh Mann Navjot Singh Sidhu
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 
OPINION | Yogi Adityanath is no alternative to PM Modi
K Ganesh teaching hundreds of students in one of his counselling sessions | Express
Retired IAF sergeant turned teacher lays runways to glory
Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo | PTI)
'3 idiots' fame school yet to get CBSE affiliation after over two decades since its inception

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp