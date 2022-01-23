STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Global crypto market suffers $1-trillion loss

Ethereum, the second largest crypocurrency after Bitcoin, dropped over 12% in 24 hours.

Published: 23rd January 2022 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Bitcoins, cryptocurrency

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

BENGALURU: Cryptocurrency prices, falling ever since Russia’s central bank proposed a ban on crypto trading on Thursday, touched a new low on Saturday with Bitcoin tumbling to $36,000 level, a drop of over 17% compared to last week’s trading. In the past 24 hours alone, Bitcoin has shed over 8.5%.

Ethereum, the second-largest crypocurrency after Bitcoin, dropped over 12% in 24 hours. Other altcoins from BNB, ADA, and SOL also tanked. In all, the cryptocurrency market cap has shrunk by over $1.3 trillion.

Russia’s central bank called for a ban on cryptos citing threats of citizens’ wellbeing and financial stability. As Russia, one of the largest crypto adopters in the world, announced its plans for a blanket ban on crypto, the digital asset market plunged back into the reds. While this may be a cause for concern for investors, fact remains that the crypto industry has weathered multiple bans, restrictions and regulatory scrutiny in the past. 

According to CoinDCX, India’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, this will not impact on crypto’s performance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bitcoin Ethereum Crypto Currency Market Russia crypto trading ban
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 
OPINION | Yogi Adityanath is no alternative to PM Modi
K Ganesh teaching hundreds of students in one of his counselling sessions | Express
Retired IAF sergeant turned teacher lays runways to glory
Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo | PTI)
'3 idiots' fame school yet to get CBSE affiliation after over two decades since its inception

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp