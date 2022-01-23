Guna MP says Scindia loyalists sidelining him

Express News Service By

BHOPAL: Guna Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh, a pocket borough of the powerful Gwalior royals, is in news for friction between two factions of the ruling BJP. BJP MP from the seat, K P Yadav, has written to the party’s national president JP Nadda alleging that MP ministers loyal to his former political mentor and present Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia have been sidelining and ignoring him and other committed leaders and workers at party and government programmes in his constituency.

Yadav had defeated Scindia, then a four-time Congress MP, by a massive margin in the 2019 general election. His letter, although written last month, got leaked on Friday and became viral. In his letter, Yadav said his name was not being suitably mentioned on plaques of government projects unveiled by those ministers. “Many of the plaques and banners on which my name wasn’t mentioned suitably in line with protocol, pertained to projects and work which were sanctioned under central government schemes owing to my efforts,” Yadav wrote.

“The public representatives loyal to him (Scindia) and his ministers are even boycotting government meetings chaired by me,” the MP claimed, adding that such developments ultimately leading to factionalism in party ranks. Confirming having conveyed his grievances to the BJP brass, the Guna MP said, “If my rights as an MP are violated, it’s my duty to inform it to my party’s top leadership.”