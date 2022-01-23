STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

More than 300 seats, says Amit Shah as he hits the ground running in Kairana

Union Home Minister and senior BJP poll strategist Amit Shah on Saturday hit the ground in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh by launching a door-to-door campaign in Kairana.

Published: 23rd January 2022 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Union minister Amit Shah campaigns in Kairana, UP, on Saturday, Jan 22, 2022

Union minister Amit Shah campaigns in Kairana, UP, on Saturday, Jan 22, 2022. (Photo | Twitter, @AmitShah)

LUCKNOW: Union Home Minister and senior BJP poll strategist Amit Shah on Saturday hit the ground in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh by launching a door-to-door campaign in Kairana. Canvassing votes for party candidate Mriganka Singh, Shah reiterated the slogan of ‘abki baar 300 paar’ (this time beyond 300 seats).
The senior BJP leader also met a number of families which had returned to the town after migrating out due to threats from local criminals.

Candidate Singh, daughter of prominent Gurjar leader late Hukum Singh who represented the seat for four consecutive terms from 1996 to 2012, is locked in a straight contest with the Samajwadi Party candidate in Kairana.

In 2017, Mriganka Singh had lost the seat to SP’s Nahid Hassan, who has been repeated by the SP this year but is currently in jail in connection with a case under the Gangster Act. Consequently, Hassan’s sister, Iqra, has filed her nomination as an independent. She may contest as SP-supported candidate if Hassan fails to pass his nomination owing to his criminal antecedents.

Speaking to media persons in Kairana, Shah said he interacted with as many as 11 members of one Mittal family who informed him that they no longer lived in fear. He added that the family was forced to leave Uttar Pradesh earlier due to law and order situation.

“I can see the confidence in the people of UP. In the days to come, this is going to be the most developed state of India,” said Shah while heaping praise on CM Yogi Adityanath. “If law and order in UP has to be upheld, appeasement has to be ended, tradition of working for one caste has to be ended and robust development has to be taken forward,” he said.

Never said party’s CM face in UP, says Priyanka

A day after dropping a hint that she is party’s face in UP, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Saturday said she never said that she will be the party’s CM face and her reaction was out of irritation after being repeatedly asked about it. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Uttar Pradesh elections Kairana BJP Congress CM face in UP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 
OPINION | Yogi Adityanath is no alternative to PM Modi
K Ganesh teaching hundreds of students in one of his counselling sessions | Express
Retired IAF sergeant turned teacher lays runways to glory
Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo | PTI)
'3 idiots' fame school yet to get CBSE affiliation after over two decades since its inception

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp