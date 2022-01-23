STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Towering inferno kills six in Mumbai

According to fire brigade officials, a fault in the air conditioning unit of a flat caused the fire, which quickly engulfed the 18th floor of the Kamala Building.

Published: 23rd January 2022 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Evacuated residents after being rescued to a safe place

MUMBAI: The early morning calm at Tardeo in central Mumbai was shattered around 7 a.m. following a massive fire at an upscale 20-storey building that left six persons dead and 29 injured on Saturday.

Smoke billows out from the 18th floor of the 
Kamala Building in Mumbai on Saturday

According to fire brigade officials, a fault in the air conditioning unit of a flat caused the fire, which quickly engulfed the 18th floor of the Kamala Building perhaps because of the strong sea breeze. Thirteen fire engines and seven jumbo tankers had to be rushed to douse the fire. 

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation said seven injured persons were admitted to the Nair Hospital of whom five succumbed to their injuries. Two were taken to the Kastubha Hospital where one died. 

A BMC official said 17 persons were admitted in the Bhatia Hospital. While five have been discharged the remaining are said to be critical. Others were taken to the Masina Hospital, Wockhardt Hospital and H N Reliance Hospital.

Mayor Kishori Pednekar said as soon as the fire brigade received the message of the fire at the Kamala Building they rushed to the spot. “We have ordered the inquiry to ascertain the cause of the fire. The injured are being treated at various hospitals.” 

BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said he has asked for a report in the next 15 days. It was alleged that some addition and alteration were being carried out in the high-rise building. 

Residents of the building said they heard a loud sound followed by black smoke and recalled a frenzy among them to get to safety. “We heard a big noise and rushed outside. There was black smoke coming out of some floors above us. We immediately rushed downstairs and came into the open area,” a resident said.

Nanda Chavan, a relative of an injured person, said the hospitals sought to deposit money first before admitting the victims. “When we rushed with the injured people, we were asked to deposit the amount before admitting the patients. They even asked for Covid RT-PCR test.” 

RTI activist Anil Galgali alleged that BMC’s fire brigade department does not carry out fire audits of buildings. “I had sought fire audit reports on January 1, 2018, but they are yet to furnish the details.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai building fire Kamala building fire Mumbai Fire Department BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 
OPINION | Yogi Adityanath is no alternative to PM Modi
K Ganesh teaching hundreds of students in one of his counselling sessions | Express
Retired IAF sergeant turned teacher lays runways to glory
Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo | PTI)
'3 idiots' fame school yet to get CBSE affiliation after over two decades since its inception

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp