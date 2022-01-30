STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Air travel likely to become better and cheaper

With new players entering field and Covid restrictions expected to be relaxed, get ready for new flying experience

Published: 30th January 2022 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Flight, airplane, plane

(Representational Photo)

NEW DELHI:  Domestic aviation is set to witness a price war, where passengers will benefit from competitive pricing in the coming months. While Air India, under the new regime, has already started the trend, two formidable players including Akasa Air and Jet Airways are scheduled to take off in the next few months offering more options.

Air India has already kicked off an enhanced meal service for travellers after becoming a part of the Tata Group. It has also set up an executive helpdesk for better facilities for customers including government stakeholders, senior business executives and others. Sources said more initiatives are in the pipeline for a better flying experience.

Aiming to provide affordable services, Akasa Air is likely to start services by June. Promoted by billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, this airlines has placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 Max aircraft. With solid backing from industry veterans including Vinay Dube (former CEO of Jet Airways) and Aditya Ghosh (former president of Indigo), the airline’s focus is on democratising air travel. Facilities such as food and seat selection will be available at an extra cost.

Jet Airways, an airline that was grounded in April 2019 after running out of cash, aims to start domestic operations afresh at the earliest in 2022 as a full-service carrier. They are likely to become functional within the first quarter. Sources said that the new owner, the Jalan-Kalrock consortium, is working closely with authorities and respective airport coordinators on slot allocation, airport infrastructure and night parking at key airports like New Delhi and Mumbai.

Industry sources claimed that the owners of Jet airways are in talks with aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing for 100 narrow body aircraft for the renewed fleet. The airline is likely to see investment of nearly Rs 1,500 crore in the next six months. While top-level hiring has already been done, Jet aims to be a full-service airline with business class services in most of the flights.

Restrictions at the various airports in the country are set to ease with a gradual decline in Covid-19 cases and it is expected that air-traffic will see a post-pandemic revival in February. An airline official said that there is a lot of pent-up demand for travel, as people have been forced to stay at home. As a result, airlines have suffered huge losses. They can no longer afford to make losses as new players are entering the segment. Over the next few months, these airlines will offer competitive pricing to woo passengers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air travel Flight tickets Air India Indigo
India Matters
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks
A health worker checks nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
COVID menace: Endgame near for pandemic? Possible, say medical experts
Snapshots of Dr Verma at events related to promoting the girl child.
‘Crorepati fakir’ is a crusader for girls’ education
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Home buying makes a comeback, but how to mend trust deficit? 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp