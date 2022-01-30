STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Bangladesh diplomat in sex chat recalled

Confirming the diplomat’s recall, deputy high commissioner Toufique Hasan in Kolkata said they had zero tolerance on such matters.

Published: 30th January 2022 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Facebook, whatsapp

Representational Image. (File Photo)

KOLKATA: A Bangladeshi diplomat posted at the country’s deputy high commission here was unceremoniously withdrawn after he allegedly had a sexually explicit chat with an Indian woman. 

Paper work on after Muhammad Saniul
Kader left India | Express

A letter issued by Mohammad Mahmudul Haque, assistant secretary (establishment-1) of the Bangladesh foreign ministry on January 18, asked Muhammad Saniul Kader, the first secretary (political), to leave Kolkata within 24 hours and report to the ministry’s Dhaka office. The letter, accessed by this newspaper, asked him to leave all his responsibilities and return as he was transferred to Dhaka.

Confirming the diplomat’s recall, deputy high commissioner Toufique Hasan in Kolkata said they had zero tolerance on such matters.

“This is a very sensitive matter and we maintain zero tolerance on such issue. After conducting a preliminary inquiry we released him. Now the investigation is being conducted by our counterparts in Dhaka,” Hasan said.

Kader left India and entered Bangladesh through the Petrapole-Benapole border in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas on January 19. India’s Border Security Force officials posted at the Petrapole immigration office said Kader crossed the border around 11.40 am that day. 

Sources in the deputy high commission said on January 16 the woman accessed the Facebook page of the high commission and shared the WhatsApp chats and videos of Kader. “She sent the evidence through messenger of the Facebook page,” an official at the deputy high commission said.

He said the issue was brought to the notice of Hasan, who immediately communicated the matter to the foreign ministry in Dhaka. “Our headquarters informed the Prime Minister’s Office in Dhaka. The PMO took the matter seriously as the issue was very sensitive and asked the ministry to withdraw Kader immediately,” the official said. Kader, he said, refuted the allegation claiming the video was “superimposed.”

This newspaper reached out to Arindam Bagchi, joint secretary XP with India’s ministry of external affairs through a message and an email, but there was no response. Kader was posted at the deputy high commission office here about a year back. He is an officer of the Bangladesh Civil Service. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangladesh diplomat Muhammad Saniul Kader Mohammad Mahmudul Haque Sex chat
India Matters
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks
A health worker checks nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
COVID menace: Endgame near for pandemic? Possible, say medical experts
Snapshots of Dr Verma at events related to promoting the girl child.
‘Crorepati fakir’ is a crusader for girls’ education
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Home buying makes a comeback, but how to mend trust deficit? 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp