STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

'Booster matters for elders, those with co-morbidities': Top virologist bats for third dose

Dr Kang said beyond six months of getting jabbed, protection falls rapidly and a booster dose after that can provide 80 per cent protection against severe disease.

Published: 30th January 2022 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Covid, Coronavirus, Covid vaccine, Monoclonal antibody therapy

Image used for representational purpose only.

NEW DELHI:  Amidst differing voices over booster shots among the Indian population, top microbiologist and virologist, Dr Gagandeep Kang on Saturday said that there is evidence that fresh doses benefit people with comorbidities and the elderly as they get 80 per cent protection against severe disease.

Speaking at a webinar “Omicron: Enigma or End?”, Dr Kang — who is a professor in the Department of Gastrointestinal Sciences at the Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore — said, “It does appear that boosters benefit most of the people that most need the vaccines like the elderly, people who have co-morbidity, and those who are most likely to be hospitalised. For them, booster seems to matter.”

Her comments came after media reports that experts from related fields have suggested that the third shot or the booster shot should not be expanded to other age groups and should be given only to health and frontline workers and people over 60 years.

Batting for a booster dose, Dr Kang said, “If you have two doses of vaccines and it has been less than six months, then you have reasonable protection against severe diseases. If it has been longer than six months, then that protection falls rapidly and if you get a booster dose and get boosted up again, you have 80 per cent protection against severe disease.”

On the dosing interval, she said, “Six months seems to be the right time to give a booster dose for populations that are clinically vulnerable.” India rolled out booster or precaution shots on January 10, and it is given nine months or 39 weeks after completing the second dose.

Professor KS Reddy, president of Public Health Foundation of India, said the Omicron variant is the dominant strain that is infecting a large number of people in India, but the severity is less as compared to Delta, which caused havoc in the second wave last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vaccine COVID vaccine COVID booster booster booster vaccine vaccine booster booster dose Dr Kang Vellore
India Matters
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks
A health worker checks nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
COVID menace: Endgame near for pandemic? Possible, say medical experts
Snapshots of Dr Verma at events related to promoting the girl child.
‘Crorepati fakir’ is a crusader for girls’ education
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Home buying makes a comeback, but how to mend trust deficit? 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp