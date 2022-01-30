STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Iconic hotel Ashok up for sale after Air India

Ambani has long been looking to own a five-star hotel in New Delhi.

Published: 30th January 2022 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

The leasing of The Ashok is expected to fetch close to a billion dollars for the government.

The leasing of The Ashok is expected to fetch close to a billion dollars for the government.

NEW DELHI: The union government has decided to privatise Delhi’s iconic hotel, The Ashok, located barely a few hundred metres from the Prime Minister’s residence in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi. 

Sources said that the union tourism ministry and the department of investment and public asset management are together working on a cabinet note to give the sprawling 25-acre property on a long lease of 90 years. The property on sale consists of a 300-room hotel, service apartments, shopping mall and stand-alone restaurants, pubs and an upmarket health club.

The leasing of The Ashok is expected to fetch close to a billion dollars for the government. Sources said that the cabinet note is being prepared in consultation with the Prime Minister’s Office and the sale will be completed by the end of this year.

Among the frontrunners to acquire the hotel is Mukesh Ambani. Ambani has long been looking to own a five-star hotel in New Delhi. There were reports that he planned to buy out the Nandas from Hotel Claridges. But the deal did not go through. 

Ambani then invested in Hotel Oberoi, a luxury five-star hotel brand run by East India Hotels Ltd, where his wife Nita is now a director. But the control of the hotel remains with Prithviraj Singh ‘Biki’ Oberoi. Ambani, sources said, is still looking for a hotel with full control and The Ashok could be an opportunity for him

The hotel came close to be sold during Atal Behari Vajpayee’s government when his son-in-law Ranjan Bhattacharya reportedly tried to take it over through a hospitality venture he was associated with. But the then union minister for tourism, Jagmohan, put his foot down and refused to sell it. 

Jagmohan blocked the sale of the hotel by using the Vajpayee government’s commitment that it will not sell any profit-making government company. The minister pressed the then acting ITDC chief Ashwini Lohani to make sure that The Ashok made profit that year. The hotel ended up making operational profit of a couple of crores. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hotel Ashok Ashok hotel Ashok sale Lutyens The Ashok
India Matters
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks
A health worker checks nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
COVID menace: Endgame near for pandemic? Possible, say medical experts
Snapshots of Dr Verma at events related to promoting the girl child.
‘Crorepati fakir’ is a crusader for girls’ education
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Home buying makes a comeback, but how to mend trust deficit? 

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • R. Laksh.inarayanan
    Marxist philosophers despise Capitalism.
    7 minutes ago reply

  • Omkarnath
    Politicians made lakhs of crores of rupees and corporates made millions of crores of rupees by selling public sector enterprises in India over the years at throwaway prices.
    17 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp