AAP lashes out at BJP for mishandling garbage heaps in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has appealed to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena to conduct MCD elections immediately, saying only AAP can bring ‘freedom’ from BJP’s garbage mountains. AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak on Saturday lashed out at the BJP-led MCD for their alleged mismanagement of the waste crisis and the rising height of the landfills in the city. He said that even the L-G agreed that the MCD has done no work over the last 15 years.

Pathak further claimed that the problem has gotten worse with heaps of garbage pilling into the city even after the BJP has spent crores to solve the issue.“The L-G has agreed to the failure of BJP in clearing the garbage piles from the landfills in the national capital. People coming to Delhi will be welcomed with BJP’s heaps of trash scattered across the city. The city has been put in a bad limelight over the years because of MCD’s mismanagement of waste,” said Pathak.

“The residents of Delhi have complete faith in the AAP, as they have seen how the Chief Minister has improved the quality of schools and hospitals of the city. I would once again like to request the Centre to conduct MCD elections soon. Once that happens, the AAP government will remove all the garbage,” he said.

Delhi BJP reacting to the allegations said that the AAP leader is indulging in “dirty politics” against the MCD in the name of garbage at landfill sites even as the government’s contribution to reducing the mountains is zero. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor questioned, “What financial or technical contribution did the AAP give to erstwhile MCDs for removal of garbage from landfill sites in last 7 years?”