STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Husband in dock over Kerala model's suicide

Shahana B K, 20, daughter of Althaf and Umaiba and a native of Cheruvathur in Kasaragod, was allegedly tortured mentally and physically by husband Sajjad.

Published: 03rd July 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Sajjad and Shahana

KOZHIKODE: A police chargesheet filed at the Kozhikode Judicial First Class Magistrate Court over the death of model-actress Shahana has laid blame on her husband Sajjad Rasheed, 31, of Kakkodi here, for abetting her suicide.

Shahana B K, 20, daughter of Althaf and Umaiba and a native of Cheruvathur in Kasaragod, was allegedly tortured mentally and physically by husband Sajjad. The chargesheet has been primarily based on her diary entries wherein she details the torture she had to endure at the hands of her husband.  Shahana’s family and friends alleged that Sajjad used to torture her.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide Kerala
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp