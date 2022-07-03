Husband in dock over Kerala model's suicide

Express News Service By

KOZHIKODE: A police chargesheet filed at the Kozhikode Judicial First Class Magistrate Court over the death of model-actress Shahana has laid blame on her husband Sajjad Rasheed, 31, of Kakkodi here, for abetting her suicide.

Shahana B K, 20, daughter of Althaf and Umaiba and a native of Cheruvathur in Kasaragod, was allegedly tortured mentally and physically by husband Sajjad. The chargesheet has been primarily based on her diary entries wherein she details the torture she had to endure at the hands of her husband. Shahana’s family and friends alleged that Sajjad used to torture her.