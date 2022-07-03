MHA hands over Amravati killing probe to NIA

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI / MUMBAI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday handed over the case related to the murder of a 54-year-old chemist at Amravati in Maharashtra to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), three days after it entrusted the federal organisation with probing the gruesome killing of a tailor in Udaipur. The barbaric killing of Umesh Kolhe took place on on June 21. The conspiracy behind the killing, involvement of organisations and international linkages would be thoroughly probed, the Home Minister’s Office tweeted.

Kolhe had allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma. According to police, a man named Irfan Khan is the mastermind behind the brutal killing. He roped in five others to kill Kohle promising them `10,000 each and safe escape in a car. According to police, Kolhe was killed when on his way back home on a two-wheeler. A group of men led by Khan allegedly intercepted and slit his throat.

So far, the Amravati police have arrested six suspects in connection with the murder. Confirming a link between the Udaipur and Amravati killings, DCP Amravati, Vikram Sali said, “Prima facie, it seems the reason for the murder is his social media post on Sharma.”

The police have also recovered a knife which was allegedly used to commit the crime. The police recovered and studied CCTV footage which helped them with clues related to the suspects.

MOB ATTACKS UDAIPUR ACCUSED

The four accused in the killing of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal came under attack while being taken to a prisoner vehicle after being produced in a court in Jaipur. A mob led by some lawyers raised slogans and demanded capital punishment for them. They also tore off the cloth of one of the accused before police rescued them.