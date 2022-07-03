STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

MHA hands over Amravati killing probe to NIA

Kolhe had allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma.

Published: 03rd July 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Udaipur: People raise slogans during the funeral procession of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur. (Photo | PTI)

People raise slogans during the funeral procession of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI / MUMBAI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday handed over the case related to the murder of a 54-year-old chemist at Amravati in Maharashtra to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), three days after it entrusted the federal organisation with probing the gruesome killing of a tailor in Udaipur. The barbaric killing of Umesh Kolhe took place on on June 21. The conspiracy behind the killing, involvement of organisations and international linkages would be thoroughly probed, the Home Minister’s Office tweeted.

Kolhe had allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma. According to police, a man named Irfan Khan is the mastermind behind the brutal killing. He roped in five others to kill Kohle promising them `10,000 each and safe escape in a car. According to police, Kolhe was killed when on his way back home on a two-wheeler. A group of men led by Khan allegedly intercepted and slit his throat.

So far, the Amravati police have arrested six suspects in connection with the murder. Confirming a link between the Udaipur and Amravati killings, DCP Amravati, Vikram Sali said, “Prima facie, it seems the reason for the murder is his social media post on Sharma.”

The police have also recovered a knife which was allegedly used to commit the crime. The police recovered and studied CCTV footage which helped them with clues related to the suspects.

MOB ATTACKS UDAIPUR ACCUSED
The four accused in the killing of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal came under attack while being taken to a prisoner vehicle after being produced in a court in Jaipur. A mob led by some lawyers raised slogans and demanded capital punishment for them. They also tore off the cloth of one of the accused before police rescued them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amravati Ministry of Home Affairs MHA Umesh Kolhe
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp