Gusty winds bring respite from heat, mercury down by a notch in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The national capital got slight relief from hot and uncomfortable days in the form of gusty winds blowing across the city, which also brought the maximum temperature down by a notch. But, even as the state weather department in its updated forecast on Friday had issued a ‘yellow’ alert for both July 9 and 10, city remained dry till late evening on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that the city may get some relief from the hot and humid conditions over the weekend. The ‘yellow’ alert issued for July 9 warned of light to moderate rain or thundershowers.

On Saturday, Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees C, a notch below the season’s average. This is a significant drop from the high temperatures coupled with humidity levels being recorded over the past week.

“Gusty winds prevailed over the city, as intermittent easterly winds came over the northern plains, which are one of the major factors that induce rain. This is why the day temperature saw a drop. Sunday is likely to get some rainfall, which will bring some relief to the city,” said a senior IMD official.

The IMD has been shifting and withdrawing rain alerts for the city over the past week from ‘orange’ to ‘yellow’ citing that the monsoon trough has shifted away from the northwest region to the Central parts of the country.