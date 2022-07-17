Home The Sunday Standard

All primary contacts of monkeypox patient identified, isolated

The first monkeypox patient in the state has been admitted to an isolated facility at the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram.

Published: 17th July 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)

Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)

KOLLAM: With the health department identifying the driver of the taxi car in which the monkeypox patient from Kollam had travelled to Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, all his primary contacts have been isolated. Drivers of two autorickshaws in which the 35-year old man travelled after arriving from the UAE last week were isolated earlier.

The first monkeypox patient in the state has been admitted to an isolated facility at the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram. His condition is stable and he is recovering, said health officials. Parents of the patient who had closely interacted with him have also been admitted to the medical college for observation. They don’t have any symptoms, said hospital authorities.

The district administration has identified 11 people who came into contact with the infected person since his return from the UAE on July 12. They include parents, drivers and a dermatologist who first examined him. ‘’We have issued guidelines to all of them and they are under observation’’, said district medical officer Dr Bindu Mohan.

If anybody shows symptoms such as fever, redness on the body, itching and pimples over the body, they should immediately report to the nearest health centres, said the DMO. The authorities of NS Memorial Hospital where the infected person was treated first denied charges that they did not alert the administration about the suspected case. The hospital authorities said that the patient arrived at the hospital in his own vehicle and he decided to travel to the government medical college in the same vehicle. The hospital was ready to provide an ambulance but he rejected it. Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease that transmits through close contact with an infected person or animal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
monkeypox Kerala
India Matters
Questions for MPs for this Monsoon Session
Uproar over the remarks made by the former national spokesperson of the BJP—Nupur Sharma—against Prophet Muhammad
The age of rage and targeted killings 
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rani Agarwal. (Photo | AAP Twitter)
Madhya Pradesh: AAP wins mayor post in Singrauli, garners just 5 corporator seats in 45-member body
(Express Illustrations)
NEET records 95 per cent attendance with record 18.72 lakh applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp