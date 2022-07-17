Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi Commission for Women seeks police report on minor’s rape

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women on Saturday issued a notice to the Delhi Police of Outer district in a matter of alleged rape and attempt to murder involving a 15-year-old girl. The commission asked for a copy of the FIR, details of the accused, steps taken by the police to immediately record the survivor’s statement before the magistrate and detailed action report in the matter.

The commission has been informed by the girl’s father that he works as a daily wage labourer and resides in Delhi with his family. He stated that his 15-year-old daughter had worked in a shoe factory in the past. He also alleged that one day a contractor of the shoe factory took his daughter to his house on pretext of his wife’s illness and raped the girl. He has further alleged that on July 5, the accused forcibly made his daughter drink acid.

Responding to the notice on the same day, Delhi police officials informed that the statement of the victim was recorded on Saturday in the presence of an NGO member. Additionally, an FIR has been registered under sections 307, 376, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and six cases under the POCSO Act at the Nangloi police station.

The police also clarified that the victim was under treatment in AIIMS hospital and unfit for the statement.
The Delhi Police identified the accused as Jai Parkash, manager of a shoe factory where the girl had worked.

According to Sameer Sharma, DCP, Outer district, “On July 2, Jai Parkash had requested the girl to come to his home as his wife was ill and when she reached there the former sexually assaulted her with the help of his wife. A few days later Jai Parkash stopped her on her way to home and some liquid poured into her mouth and after reaching at her home she became unconscious and had been admitted to hospital.”
The accused has been apprehended and being interrogated while his wife is still absconding said the DCP.

