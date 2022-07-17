Four minors in Delhi held after shooting and injuring man

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Four minors have been taken into custody by the police following a shooting incident where one of them had opened fire at a 36-year-old man in the northwest Delhi neighbourhood of Jahangirpuri on Friday evening. The victim sustained a severe injury to his eye. The police identified the injured as Javed, who is a resident at H-4 Block Jahangir puri Delhi. The injured was immediately admitted to the nearby Babu JagJivan Ram Hospital and later referred to another institute.

The incident, which happened a day ago on Friday in the evennig, was captured by a nearby CCTV. The footage from the cameras made it clearly visible when Javed was attacked by the youngters. The former was on the phone while seated on the steps of a line of shops near a park at H-3 block.

After a while, the group of three boys came there. Out of them one boy wearing black pajamas and a white shirt abruptly shot the victim in his face from close range. The trio ran away after attacking the victim.

The Delhi Police registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) in this regard in Jahangirpuri police station and four minors have been apprehended by team of special staff, North West district and weapon of offence – a country-made pistol – has been recovered.

Usha Rangani, DCP (North West), said, “At about 5.15 pm, a PCR call was received regarding a gunshot injury to a person in his right eye. Police reached the spot and the injured was rushed to a nearby hospital and later referred to another hospital. His condition is now stable.”

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that Javed had beaten the father of one of the apprehended boys some months back and they had shot at him to avenge that beating, the DCP said. Officers said there was no communal angle in the incident and both the parties belonged to the same community.

