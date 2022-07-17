Home The Sunday Standard

Hijab petitioner hopes SC ruling will be in favour

Gousiya, a University College Mangaluru student said that the government is showing dictatorship and even not allowing them to hold a rally.

Published: 17th July 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Students, under the aegis of Campus Front of India, stage a protest in front of the Town Hall in Mangaluru demanding constitutional rights on Saturday | Express

MANGALURU : Aliya Assadi, one of the six Muslim students, whose petition demanding headscarves to be allowed in educational institutions is being heard in Supreme Court, said that she is hopeful that the verdict will be in their favour. Addressing a girls conference organised by Campus Front of India (CFI) at Town Hall in Mangaluru, Asaadi said that they started demanding for hijab and now they are being blamed for the issue.

“The Supreme Court will hear the matter next week and we are hoping that we will get our rights back. What we seven girls have gone through is the worst. Our Constitution allows us to wear headscarves in public places and educational institutions. We were asked not to wear hijab even when we went to get a transfer certificate. The same teachers who taught us did this to us. We are now facing problems during admissions. We will hijab what may come,” she said.

Gousiya, a University College Mangaluru student said that the government is showing dictatorship and even not allowing them to hold a rally. “They allow others to hold rallies. The government could have concentrated on taking action against the drugs, sale of acid and the increasing sexual assault cases. But they are trying to divide the students in the name of religion. Elections are held in the college to teach us how the election process takes place. But now we are learning polarisation.

M S Sajid, national president of CFI said that those students who have been expelled and lost a year due to hijab rule are in a painful situation. “They are being denied education because of their beliefs. The RSS modified regime is ruling through BJP. The RSS is trying to destroy diversity and an attempt is being made to form Hindu Rashtra. RSS is against the idea of India,” he said.

Dr Rukhsana Hassan, a psychologist and social activist said that there is a civil war going on in India and hoped that it will not turn into a complete hatred war.Earlier, the Muslim girls had decided to take out a rally from Ambedkar circle to Town Hall.

However, the police denied permission. Yet, the CFI decided to carry out the rally from Milagres and Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar warned of cancelling the programme if they went ahead with the rally. The girls were later sent in buses to Town Hall. The girls gathered inside Town hall and raised slogans for unity and protection of democratic values.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hijab row Karnataka Supreme Court
India Matters
Questions for MPs for this Monsoon Session
Uproar over the remarks made by the former national spokesperson of the BJP—Nupur Sharma—against Prophet Muhammad
The age of rage and targeted killings 
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rani Agarwal. (Photo | AAP Twitter)
Madhya Pradesh: AAP wins mayor post in Singrauli, garners just 5 corporator seats in 45-member body
(Express Illustrations)
NEET records 95 per cent attendance with record 18.72 lakh applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp