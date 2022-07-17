Home The Sunday Standard

ITBP jawan shoots three colleagues, kills self

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan fired at three of his colleagues before shooting himself dead at a camp in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.  

SRI NAGAR:  An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan fired at three of his colleagues before shooting himself dead at a camp in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.  
The incident took place around 3:30 pm at the Devika Ghat community centre in the district, officials said.
Constable Bhupendra Singh shot at his colleagues — a head constable and two constables — inflicting bullet injuries on them, a senior officer told a news agency. Singh then shot himself using his INSAS service rifle. He died on the spot, the officer added. The injured have been admitted to a hospital, and are out of danger.

The deceased jawan belonged to the 8th battalion of the Central paramilitary force and was deputed to the ‘F’ company of the 2nd ad-hoc battalion of the ITBP deployed in Jammu and Kashmir for security duties.
According to preliminary reports, Singh’s action was triggered by an altercation that took place between the jawans. However, the exact cause that led to the incident is still not known and is being probed, the official said. A court of inquiry has been ordered by the ITBP.

