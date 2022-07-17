Home The Sunday Standard

MGNREGA: Centre fines four districts in West Bengal

The state government is said to have started taking action against those involved in malpractices.

Published: 17th July 2022 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Using a set formula to calculate environmental compensation, the joint committee decided to impose a fine of Rs 60,000 per day for the 1,386 days.

Image used for representational purposes.

KOLKATA: A central team that had visited West Bengal to inspect MGNREGA projects slapped the district administrations of Hooghly, East Burdwan, Malda and Darjeeling with fine for alleged anomalies.
While the Hooghly administration was served a penalty notice of Rs 2 crore, the sum in East Burdwan is over Rs 1 crore. Malda and Darjeeling were fined Rs 26 lakh and Rs 17 lakh, respectively.

“The central teams identified the projects to prove malpractices,’’ a panchayat department official said, revealing that some works were shown only on paper. “The size of ponds dug up did not match it in reality. In some cases, construction of village roads was written in the state’s report but the central team found them missing or made using poor material,’’ he said.

The state government is said to have started taking action against those involved in malpractices. “We have started recovering money from the accused panchayat functionaries,’’ a state official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MGNREGA MGNREGA
India Matters
Questions for MPs for this Monsoon Session
Uproar over the remarks made by the former national spokesperson of the BJP—Nupur Sharma—against Prophet Muhammad
The age of rage and targeted killings 
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rani Agarwal. (Photo | AAP Twitter)
Madhya Pradesh: AAP wins mayor post in Singrauli, garners just 5 corporator seats in 45-member body
(Express Illustrations)
NEET records 95 per cent attendance with record 18.72 lakh applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp