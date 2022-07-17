Home The Sunday Standard

Sri Lanka: Process to elect new president kicked off

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) didn’t respond to queries regarding this.

Published: 17th July 2022 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Protesters shout slogans as they leave prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Photo | AP)

NEW DELHI:  The risk of antagonising the Tamils in India and the Sinhalese in Sri Lanka is possibly the reasons for India not granting permission to former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to land in the country before he fled to the Male and also now, when he is looking for a safe haven after his two weeks of stay gets over in Singapore.

“The geopolitics of the region doesn’t make it prudent for India to let Gotabaya in. Since India is the closest neighbour and friend of Sri Lanka, there is every chance of him having approached the country. But the reasons for ignoring the request are primarily due to the fact that India doesn’t want to get involved in any controversy regarding him. Neither the Tamils nor the Sinhalese in his country favour him,’’ according to an expert on Indo-Sri Lanka relations.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) didn’t respond to queries regarding this. There has been speculation on whether Gotabaya will head to Saudi Arabia after his stay in Singapore gets over. These rumours were fuelled when he boarded a Saudia Airlines flight to reach Singapore as some expected him to head to Jeddah.

Meanwhile, Gotabaya officially submitted his resignation from Presidency on Saturday. His resignation letter was read out to lawmakers during the parliament session. Sri Lanka’s Parliament held a special 13-minute session on Saturday to kick-start the process to elect a new president, with four contenders, including acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe joining the race to head the next government.

During the session, Dhammika Dassanayake, Secretary General of Parliament, announced the vacancy for the post of president after the resignation Rajapaksa. He informed the House that nominations for Presidency should be submitted to him on July 19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Economic crisis Gotabaya Rajapaksa
India Matters
Questions for MPs for this Monsoon Session
Uproar over the remarks made by the former national spokesperson of the BJP—Nupur Sharma—against Prophet Muhammad
The age of rage and targeted killings 
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rani Agarwal. (Photo | AAP Twitter)
Madhya Pradesh: AAP wins mayor post in Singrauli, garners just 5 corporator seats in 45-member body
(Express Illustrations)
NEET records 95 per cent attendance with record 18.72 lakh applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp