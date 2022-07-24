Home The Sunday Standard

Arpita, from whose house Rs 21 crore was seized, rose to fame in Odia cinema

Sources in the industry said Arpita juggled Odia and Bengali cinema but after 2012, she decided to shift permanently to Tollywood as offers from Ollywood dwindled.

Published: 24th July 2022 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee with Arpita Mukherjee. (Photo | PTI)

West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee with Arpita Mukherjee. (Photo | PTI)

BHUBANESWAR: Actress Arpita Mukherjee — a close associate of former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee — from whose apartment Rs 21.20 crore was seized, had done at least six Odia films within five years alongside popular actors.

The Bengali film and TV actress debuted in the Odia film industry in 2008 with Bande Utkala Janani. Director Suvendu Swain introduced her to Odia cinema. She was cast as the female lead opposite then superstar Siddhanta Mohapatra and Sabyasachi Mishra. As the film did well, Arpita bagged a lead role in Prem Rogi in 2009. The following year, she played the second female lead in Debu Patnaik’s Tora Mora Jodi Sundara. She also did Kemiti A Bandhana which starred Chandrachur Singh, Sabyasachi and Anu Chaudhury in 2011. More films followed.

Sources in the industry said Arpita juggled Odia and Bengali cinema but after 2012, she decided to shift permanently to Tollywood as offers from Ollywood dwindled. Meanwhile, ED officers said they are not investigating Arpita’s links with Ollywood as they have not received any request for doing so from their counterparts in West Bengal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arpita Mukherjee Odia film ED Tollywood Ollywood
India Matters
Athlete Neeraj Chopra clinches the silver medal in the finals of men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022, in Oregon. (Photo| Twitter)
With his back against the wall, Neeraj finds silver lining at World Championships
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)
31-year-old Delhi man with no travel history becomes India's fourth monkeypox patient
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marriage doesn’t sanctify rape: Delhi HC 
National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)
Homecoming to NSE via BSE: Crises galore await Ashish Chauhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp