Cancer, heart patients top Ayushman Bharat-PM-JAY health insurance scheme

NEW DELHI: Chemotherapy, neonatal procedures, minimal invasive surgeries to open blocked coronary arteries or (PTCA), heart failure and surgeries to remove kidney stones are the top five procedures availed in the last year by the beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat-PM-JAY health insurance scheme.

People have availed benefits under AB PM-JAY for treatment of various diseases, particularly the ailments which constitute the highest disease burden and economic hardship due to incurring healthcare expenditures,” R S Sharma, the National Health Authority (NHA) Chief Executive Officer, said. The scheme, billed as the world’s largest government-funded public health insurance scheme, seeks to provide 50 crore beneficiaries with a health cover of Rs. 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation in both private and government hospitals.

As Cancer deaths and cases are increasing rapidly in India, the top draw for the common people availing of the cashless and paperless insurance scheme is chemotherapy. Nearly 7 lakh chemotherapy procedures have been conducted at tertiary care centres under the ambitious flagship government programme.

Top Tertiary care packages under AB PM-JAY (2021-22)

SL No. Procedure No of preauth Preauth amount 1 Chemotherapy procedures 696579 16799400000 2 Neonatal care procedures 178255 1363462000 3 PTCA 113833 7825600000 4 Congestive heart failure (medical management) 41784 540000000 5 PCNL (Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy) 35264 1223606900

The second most sought-after procedure in neonatal care procedures. Around 1.7 lakh have been done. PTCA surgeries, which help in improving blood flow to the heart muscle without open-heart surgery, have been the third highest medical procedure done at the various tertiary healthcare centres that have been authorised under the scheme.

The fourth procedure that is availed by the beneficiaries is congestive heart failure or heart failure procedures, which can sometimes be life-threatening if proper and immediate medical treatment is not provided in time.

PM-JAY health benefits

Chemotherapy, neonatal procedures, minimal invasive surgeries to open blocked coronary arteries or (PTCA), heart failure and surgeries to remove kidney stones are the top five procedures availed in the last year by the beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat-PM-JAY health insurance scheme.

NEW DELHI: Chemotherapy, neonatal procedures, minimal invasive surgeries to open blocked coronary arteries or (PTCA), heart failure and surgeries to remove kidney stones are the top five procedures availed in the last year by the beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat-PM-JAY health insurance scheme. People have availed benefits under AB PM-JAY for treatment of various diseases, particularly the ailments which constitute the highest disease burden and economic hardship due to incurring healthcare expenditures,” R S Sharma, the National Health Authority (NHA) Chief Executive Officer, said. The scheme, billed as the world’s largest government-funded public health insurance scheme, seeks to provide 50 crore beneficiaries with a health cover of Rs. 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation in both private and government hospitals. As Cancer deaths and cases are increasing rapidly in India, the top draw for the common people availing of the cashless and paperless insurance scheme is chemotherapy. Nearly 7 lakh chemotherapy procedures have been conducted at tertiary care centres under the ambitious flagship government programme. Top Tertiary care packages under AB PM-JAY (2021-22) SL No. Procedure No of preauth Preauth amount 1 Chemotherapy procedures 696579 16799400000 2 Neonatal care procedures 178255 1363462000 3 PTCA 113833 7825600000 4 Congestive heart failure (medical management) 41784 540000000 5 PCNL (Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy) 35264 1223606900 The second most sought-after procedure in neonatal care procedures. Around 1.7 lakh have been done. PTCA surgeries, which help in improving blood flow to the heart muscle without open-heart surgery, have been the third highest medical procedure done at the various tertiary healthcare centres that have been authorised under the scheme. The fourth procedure that is availed by the beneficiaries is congestive heart failure or heart failure procedures, which can sometimes be life-threatening if proper and immediate medical treatment is not provided in time. PM-JAY health benefits Chemotherapy, neonatal procedures, minimal invasive surgeries to open blocked coronary arteries or (PTCA), heart failure and surgeries to remove kidney stones are the top five procedures availed in the last year by the beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat-PM-JAY health insurance scheme.