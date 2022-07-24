Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi: Development authority flouting norm, allows dumping of rocks at Yamuna floodplain

Anyone found violating the order is liable to pay an environmental compensation up to Rs 50,000.

Published: 24th July 2022 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Yamuna

Image used for representational purpose only(File Photo)

NEW DELHI: South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP) organization has yet again raised an issue regarding the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) allowing the dumping of rock boulders in the Yamuna River floodplain near CWG village, despite the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order prohibiting any permanent construction at the site.

SANDRP submitted a complaint to Lt Governor V K Saxena and in response, he tweeted, “Your grievance has been lodged with L-G’s Listening Post (listeningpostdelhilg.in) for redressal by the DDA.”
According to an NGT order of 2015, dumping of any kind of waste or construction and demolition debris on the Yamuna floodplain is banned. Anyone found violating the order is liable to pay an environmental compensation up to Rs 50,000.

A mound of rocks lying at the Yamuna floodplain | EXPRESS

However, Bhim Singh Rawat, a Yamuna activist and part of SANDRP, who has been raising the matter on social media said, “In addition to over 60 trucks of concrete malba, the DDA has now allowed dumping of rock boulders in Yamuna River floodplain despite the orders by NGT clearly prohibiting any permanent construction there. Those who are involved in the illegal dumping of debris should be booked.”

Rawat also shared images of debris lying on the floodplain. DDA, which is tasked by NGT to remove encroachments from Yamuna floodplain, blamed DDA for letting this happen. “This willful violation has been affecting the flooding pattern of the river. The width of this illegal path varies from 5 to 15 metres,” added Rawat.

The Yamuna Monitoring Committee in 2021 also observed in its final report that floodplains play an important role in maintaining the flow of the river, help recharge groundwater and provide a habitat for aquatic biodiversity-the most significant sign of a river’s health.

However, the DDA in its response has been repeatedly saying that the work of Restoration and Rejuvenation of River Yamuna Flood Plain has been taken up as per the direction of NGT.SANDRP said that the riverbed which lies south of bridges on NH24 comes under the Mayur Vihar area. Outside the guide bund approximately 8,000 square metres or 0.8 hectares has been raised by 2 to 4 feet by dumping of debris including by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

