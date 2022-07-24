Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi's rain deficit crosses July’s average, intense showers expected by month-end

The city witnessing only two ‘moderate to heavy’ spells of rain this July, so far has covered the rainfall deficit for the month as well as for the season with surplus rain.

Published: 24th July 2022 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 10:11 AM

NEW DELHI: The city witnessing only two ‘moderate to heavy’ spells of rain this July, so far has covered the rainfall deficit for the month as well as for the season with surplus rain. Last July as well, the rainfall was double the monthly average. This phenomenon, which leaves the rest of the month without any rain and high humidity causing discomfort, has become common in Delhi over the past few years, said weather officials. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Saturday, Safdarjung Observatory, which is Delhi’s base station, received 8.5 mm of rain over the past 24 hours (till 8.30 am on Saturday). The city has been receiving light showers over the past two days.

As per IMD data, this July, Delhi has so far (till July 23) received a total of 230.5 mm rain against the normal count of 151 mm rain and has surplus rain of 53%. Officials said that the normal monthly rainfall count for July is 210.6 mm and with a week still left for the month to end with an intense spell expected around that time, July may end in surplus.

The cumulative rainfall count for the season so far is 255mm with a surplus of 13%, higher than the normal count of 225.1 mm rain by this time of the year, IMD data shows. “The monthly rain count was covered and is in surplus even before the month-end. This pattern, however, does not let the region cool off making for high discomfort levels in the gap period when there is no rain. Scant rain and high humidity cause the heat index to shoot up, which may impact health as well,” said a senior IMD scientist.

He added that rainwater needs enough area to seep into the ground to recharge groundwater aquifers, and with the volume increasing, it flows out which leads to ecological issues. While June ended with a rainfall deficit of 67%, it was covered by the first spell of monsoon that occurred on June 30-July 1 when the city  received 119.2 mm 24-hour rain. The days after saw high levels of humidity causing discomfort.  

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, of Skymet, a private weather forecaster said that Delhi is likely to see only patchy rain over the next three to four days for the monsoon trough has shifted farther from the city. “At present, the monsoon trough is passing through Rajasthan, MP, Chhatisgarh and Odisha. It is likely to shift to the northwest region around July 28-29 when intense spells are likely in Delhi-NCR,” he said.

