Home The Sunday Standard

Eight of 19 missing Assam labourers rescued in Arunachal Pradesh 

As per the statements of the rescued labourers, three of the 11 are dead – 2 drowned in a river “after falling” while one died on the way. The rescue team did not recover or see the dead bodies.

Published: 24th July 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the rescue team with the helicopter used in the search operation to locate the missing workers from Assam

Members of the rescue team with the helicopter used in the search operation to locate the missing workers from Assam

GUWAHATI: Seventeen days after they fled their camp and were reported missing, eight of the 19 Assam construction workers were rescued from a jungle in Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh bordering China on Friday night.

All of them are stated to be in critical condition, and their health is being monitored by a medical team, officials said. Seven workers were rescued on Friday night, identified as Abdul Amin, Majidul Ali, Monowar Hussain, Joinair Ali, Inamul Hussain, Khairul Islam and Hamidul Hussain.

One Ibrahim Ali, the eighth person, was rescued on Saturday evening. He was serious and could not speak. He is being taken by road to the district hospital at Koloriang along with two other labourers. The remaining five rescued persons were evacuated to Naharlagun near the state capital Itanagar by an IAF chopper for further treatment.

Kurung Kumey District Magistrate Nighee Bengia said, “Their statements would be recorded once they recover.” He added after fleeing their camp at Huri in the dead of the night on July 5, the workers had entered a dense forest infested with snakes and wild animals. Later, they split into two groups of eight and 11 members.

As per the statements of the rescued labourers, three of the 11 are dead – 2 drowned in a river “after falling” while one died on the way. The rescue team did not recover or see the dead bodies.

“The persons rescued were found tired and frail. We gave them food, water and medicines,” Bengia said, adding that the other group had headed in a different direction in the forest. Aided by police personnel and local residents, a 25-member team of the State Disaster Response Force is conducting a search operation for them.

The workers, mostly Muslims, were engaged in the construction of a road from Damin circle in Kurung Kumey to the China border. The project is being executed by the Border Roads Organisation. They had fled their camp, ostensibly after being denied leave to go home for Eid.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam labourers Assam floods Arunachal Pradesh
India Matters
Athlete Neeraj Chopra clinches the silver medal in the finals of men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022, in Oregon. (Photo| Twitter)
With his back against the wall, Neeraj finds silver lining at World Championships
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)
31-year-old Delhi man with no travel history becomes India's fourth monkeypox patient
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marriage doesn’t sanctify rape: Delhi HC 
National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)
Homecoming to NSE via BSE: Crises galore await Ashish Chauhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp