High alert as Godavari set to rise at Bhadrachalam

KHAMMAM: The threat of fresh floods is haunting the residents of the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district with Godavari rising once again and the officials issuing an alert to the agency area of the Bhadradri Kothagudem district to be ready to move to safer places.

According to district collector D Anudeep, the river is likely to rise as there is heavy rainfall in the upper catchment area which is leading to huge inflows into the river. According to Central Water Commission (CWC) officials, the water level at Bhadracahalm might touch 50 ft mark by tomorrow afternoon.

The present flood level at Bhadrachalam is 45.10 ft and as there is a scope for a further rise in water level, the administration has cancelled leaves to employees and officials and asked them to join duties.

The collector instructed the officials to shift pregnant women to hospitals situated in plain areas and also move the cattle to areas where the ground is elevated. He directed officials to keep NDRF teams at Bhadrachalam and Dummagudem to be in a state of high alert.

