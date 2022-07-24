Home The Sunday Standard

Marriage doesn’t sanctify rape: Delhi HC 

Merely because sexual abuse resulted in marriage between the victim and the accused or in the birth of a child, it does not mitigate or sanctify the offence of rape, the Delhi High Court said.

Published: 24th July 2022

NEW DELHI:   Merely because sexual abuse resulted in marriage between the victim and the accused or in the birth of a child, it does not mitigate or sanctify the offence of rape, the Delhi High Court said. The court was hearing the bail petition of a man accused of kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl, who he claimed to have subsequently married in a temple. Denying bail to the petitioner, Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta said “such incidents of luring a minor and entering into a physical relationship” cannot be treated in a routine manner. The victim went missing in September 2019 and was eventually recovered from the house of the petitioner.

