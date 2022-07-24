Home The Sunday Standard

Namaz video row: Right-wing men held over Lulu Mall protest

Right-wing activists have been protesting after a video showed a group of men offering namaz inside the mall, which was inaugurated last Saturday.

Notices regarding ban on religious prayers have been put up at Lulu Mall in Lucknow | PTI

LUCKNOW: Several right-wing activists were arrested after they gathered outside Lulu Mall in Lucknow on Saturday and staged protests over the ongoing namaz video row. On Friday, four people had been arrested for reciting the Sundar Kand outside the Lulu Mall.

Right-wing activists have been protesting after a video showed a group of men offering namaz inside the mall, which was inaugurated last Saturday.“After the video surfaced on social media on Tuesday, an FIR was lodged. Police are going through CCTV footage,” said Rajesh Srivastava, ADCP, South Lucknow.
The mall, owned by MA Yusuf Ali of Abu Dhabi -based LuLu Group, was inaugurated by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last Sunday.               

